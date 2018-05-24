Building fire breaks out on County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau, MO

A fire broke out at a business on County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau at a building on Thursday morning.

It happened at the road's intersection of Route W on May 24.

When fire officials arrived, they said a large detached garage was 75 percent involved with flames.

The business was closed and the owner was trying to sell it according to officials.

There were electric wires going to the building, but it isn’t known if they were “hot.”

There is no cause, as of right now.

At least five departments responded and Ameren is currently on scene.

A section of Rt. W is blocked and closed to traffic, right now.

No one was injured in the fire. The building is a total loss.

