Poplar Bluff police search for non-compliant sex offender

Police in Poplar Bluff Missouri are searching for a man they said is a registered sex offender.

Police said Thomas Eskridge, 50, of Poplar Bluff is listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender website as a non-compliant sex offender.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Eskridge has moved from his registered address without reporting his new address to the Butler County Sheriff's Office according to officials.

If you know where Thomas Eskridge can be found, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Poplar Bluff Police Department Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.