Poplar Bluff police search for non-compliant sex offender

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Police said Thomas Eskridge is a non-compliant sex offender (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Poplar Bluff Missouri are searching for a man they said is a registered sex offender.

Police said Thomas Eskridge, 50, of Poplar Bluff is listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender website as a non-compliant sex offender.

Eskridge has moved from his registered address without reporting his new address to the Butler County Sheriff's Office according to officials.

If you know where Thomas Eskridge can be found, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Poplar Bluff Police Department Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649.

