First Alert: Temps above average, Rain moving in Friday

Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will start off with more clouds in our western counties and more sun in our eastern counties.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Some may be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

This weekend will have scattered showers and storms, so make sure to get updates on the First Alert Weather App.

There is a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico that may increase rain chances next week.

