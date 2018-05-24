Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

Memorial Day weekend is almost here and a lot of you will be getting out to grill for your holiday fun.

But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

This is one of the weekends where many of us will get together with family and friends and enjoy some good food.

Maybe your favorite food item is something you throw on the grill or maybe it's something served chilled.

According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Nurse Vanessa Presley, in order for your food to remain safe to eat, it needs to be kept at certain temperatures. Doing so helps prevent the spread of germs.

"It's a combination of a bunch of things. I mean, temperature control is one. Cross contamination is another. Insects can play a part," Presley said.

The food and drug administration has some advice for safe food handling.

They suggest to keep cold food cold and to use ice or frozen gel help with that.

Try to limit the amount of time meats are exposed to warmer air when uncooked.

The big thing is not to cross contaminate. Keep all of your meats separate and securely wrapped.

Another thing the experts suggest, is if you don't have access to clean running water bring a water jug, some soap and paper towel or even disposable towelettes for hand cleaning.

Simple suggestions that can save you some heartache during the holiday weekend.

