What you need to know May 24

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Good morning it is Thursday, May 24.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says our far southwest counties could see a stray thunderstorm or shower, at any point today. Highs will get into the upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are higher for Friday and Saturday. There will be dry time, but a lot of people will be finding something to do inside this weekend. Those rain chances will linger into Sunday.

Rain chances look the lowest on Monday, but we’re still watching for a tropical system that could move our direction and bring plenty of rain in the middle of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A man is in trouble with the law after authorities said he pretended to be a nurse.

Surveillance video caught a man smashing the windows out of an SUV with a sledgehammer.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.