What you need to know May 24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 24

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media) The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Good morning it is Thursday, May 24.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says our far southwest counties could see a stray thunderstorm or shower, at any point today. Highs will get into the upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are higher for Friday and Saturday. There will be dry time, but a lot of people will be finding something to do inside this weekend. Those rain chances will linger into Sunday.

Rain chances look the lowest on Monday, but we’re still watching for a tropical system that could move our direction and bring plenty of rain in the middle of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. Lawmakers read the details on Missouri Governor Greitens' affair Wednesday.
  2. Marion, Illinois police need help identifying two females in the Steak and Shake who reportedly took an iPhone.
  3. The Southern Illinois Pride Festival planning committee is gearing up for a three-day long celebration in downtown Carbondale.
  4. A recent post on the Scott City Facebook page says the current recycling program in town will stop June 11.

Trending web stories

A man is in trouble with the law after authorities said he pretended to be a nurse.

Surveillance video caught a man smashing the windows out of an SUV with a sledgehammer.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly