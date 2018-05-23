The Latest: Lawmakers read details on Greitens' affair

Greitens' attorneys asked a woman the governor had an extramarital affair with questions ranging from details of sexual encounters to whether she ever pierced her belly button (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys asked a woman the governor had an extramarital affair with questions ranging from details of sexual encounters to whether she ever pierced her belly button.

House lawmakers investigating Greitens read transcripts Tuesday and Wednesday of a lengthy and wide-ranging cross-examination of the woman.

The woman's testimony was at the center of a felony invasion-of-privacy indictment against Greitens. He faced allegations that he took an at least partially nude photo of her and threatened to release it if she spoke about their encounter. The St. Louis prosecutor dropped the case last week, although she referred it to a special prosecutor for consideration.

In cross-examinations, Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about times she lied or kept things from friends and family about Greitens, as well as intimate details of consensual sexual encounters she says she had with the governor in 2015, before his election. She also was questioned about returning to see Greitens after she says he slapped her.

2:10 p.m.

A Missouri newspaper publisher is defending himself against legislative questions about his payments to an attorney for a man whose ex-wife had an affair with Gov. Eric Greitens.

Scott Faughn, publisher of the Jefferson City-based Missouri Times, which focuses on covering the state capital, was questioned Wednesday by a House investigatory committee considering whether to recommend Greitens' impeachment.

At issue is an audio recording secretly made by a man in which his wife tells him that Greitens took a compromising photo of her in March 2015 and threatened to distribute it if she spoke of their sexual encounter.

Faughn said he paid $100,000 cash to the man's attorney, Al Watkins, in January 2017 to obtain the recording.

Faughn testified that the money was his but declined to say how he got it because he didn't want to discuss the inner workings of his business.

12:45 p.m.

A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda should have to comply with a subpoena from lawmakers.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard arguments Wednesday as a special Missouri House committee continued its investigation into the Republican governor.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the subpoena for information about the group called A New Missouri is outside the scope of the House investigation because it is a separate entity from Greitens.

Attorney Mark Kempton is representing the Missouri House. He says lawmakers want to get to the bottom of whether there have been any campaign contribution violations involving Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri.

A New Missouri is a social welfare nonprofit that doesn't have to disclose donors. It has run ads supporting Greitens and his policy goals.

9:10 a.m.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he will be ready to step up if Gov. Eric Greitens is removed from office because of misconduct allegations.

Parson says he has not talked to Greitens "for a while." The Republican lieutenant governor has not publicly criticized Greitens, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of a charity donor list for his political campaign.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Parson said he is focused on being lieutenant governor but will be ready if his job expands. Parson spoke to business leaders Tuesday in Columbia.

Lawmakers are meeting in special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

Missouri's governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately. The state constitution says the lieutenant governor takes over if the governor leaves office.

