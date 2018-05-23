2 wanted after iPhone stolen at Marion Steak 'n Shake

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two females in the Steak and Shake who reportedly took an iPhone from the restaurant. (Source: Marion PD, Surveillance Video)

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two females in the Steak and Shake who reportedly took an iPhone from the restaurant.

According to Marion Police Det. Sgt. T.J. Warren, it happened on May 16 around 7:30 p.m.

An iPhone was left on the counter by a customer. A female in a black jacket and a female in a black top approached the counter to pay their bill. As they are leaving, the female in the black jacket removes the iPhone from the counter, walking out with it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anyone with information in regards to the identification of the two females should contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.