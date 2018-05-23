More than $5M in water system updates coming to Leadwood, MO

Sen. Claire McCaskill announced that more than $5 million in federal money and loans have been awarded to improve the City of Leadwood, Missouri's water system.

“There’s no more crucial foundation to a healthy community, for families and businesses and economic development than clean water and when time comes to make improvements on this infrastructure, small towns and rural communities shouldn’t be forgotten,” McCaskill said. “Residents of Leadwood have waited far too long to get the clean water they deserve, and this funding will go a long way to finally righting this wrong.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources found the town's water had excessive levels of Iron and Manganese. The water was brown and undrinkable.

"Sometimes its dark brown, sometimes its rusty color, sometimes it's the color of Budweiser," resident Aaron Penberthy said IN 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A $3.3 million grant and $2.1 million loan was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.