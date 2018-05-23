More than $5M in water system updates coming to Leadwood, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $5M in water system updates coming to Leadwood, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The water was brown and undrinkable. (Source: KFVS) The water was brown and undrinkable. (Source: KFVS)
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

Sen. Claire McCaskill announced that more than $5 million in federal money and loans have been awarded to improve the City of Leadwood, Missouri's water system.

“There’s no more crucial foundation to a healthy community, for families and businesses and economic development than clean water and when time comes to make improvements on this infrastructure, small towns and rural communities shouldn’t be forgotten,” McCaskill said. “Residents of Leadwood have waited far too long to get the clean water they deserve, and this funding will go a long way to finally righting this wrong.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources found the town's water had excessive levels of Iron and Manganese. The water was brown and undrinkable.

"Sometimes its dark brown, sometimes its rusty color, sometimes it's the color of Budweiser," resident Aaron Penberthy said IN 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A $3.3 million grant and $2.1 million loan was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly