Touching a bird nest can get you in a lot of trouble - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Touching a bird nest can get you in a lot of trouble

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
It's nesting time, but be cautious what you do with the nests. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS) It's nesting time, but be cautious what you do with the nests. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Bird nests are common this time of year. But what do you if a bird takes up residence at your home or backyard?

Lloyd Nelson with Jackson County Animal Control said it's something you have to get used to.

“We constantly get wildlife complaints and one of our famous complaints this time of year is what to do about nuisance birds, or what people perceive as nuisance birds," he said. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“If you have a bird nesting in a particular spot that creates a negative impact your lifestyle, we ask that you to try and live with it until they fledge or leave the nest," added Nelson.

Live with it - because according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service it’s illegal to remove nests while there are eggs or young in the nest. However, once the baby birds leave the nest, then you can remove it. Nelson suggests everyone be cautious.

“It wouldn’t hurt, sounds like a little overkill," Nelson said. "But it wouldn’t hurt to wear a mask if you are going to remove the nesting material from your house and/or remove the fecal material that the young birds may have left behind.”

So, the birds are have all flown away and you removed the nest, but how do you keep them from coming back?

“Buy yourself some cheap helium balloons or some owl decoys in some cases they use, or hawk decoys," he said. "Or, make a mobile which is silhouettes of some of the raptors, the hawks, the owls and supposedly that deters the birds from returning and nesting.”

You do need a nuisance permit to remove the nest, otherwise, it’s a violation of the migratory bird treaty act.

“If at all possible, the big key here is to learn to live with them and they’ll be on their merry way, Nelson said.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly