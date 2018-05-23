Pop-up poppy drives coming for Memorial Day weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pop-up poppy drives coming for Memorial Day weekend

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter

Memorial Day Weekend is a time we think of all the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

And this coming Memorial Day weekend, VFW posts across the country will be giving out Buddy Poppy's in their memory and will also be raising money for veterans in need.

Teresa Payne said every year since 1922 the VFW hosts a "Buddy" Poppy drive. The poppy is the memorial flower for those who gave their lives in war.

Volunteers give them out at local stores and anyone who takes one is asked to wear it proudly and to reach into their pockets to make a donation. 

All the money goes to veterans in need.

"That money goes strictly to 100% into the relief fund for these needy veterans in our area," said Payne, "they can be driving through here from Florida and they get in trouble, we're here to help them. If you are a veteran we're going to help you."

She said everyone involved in the poppy drive is a volunteer, except for the disabled veterans who make the buddy poppy they are paid. 

