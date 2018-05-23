Jackson County board talks on supporting more gun control, resid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson County board talks on supporting more gun control, residents respond

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
Dozens of concerned residents attended a Jackson County, Illinois board meeting on May 22 to express concern that the board may support state legislation that would increase gun control in the state (Source: KFVS) Dozens of concerned residents attended a Jackson County, Illinois board meeting on May 22 to express concern that the board may support state legislation that would increase gun control in the state (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Dozens of concerned residents attended a Jackson County, Illinois board meeting on May 22 to express concern that the board may support state legislation that would increase gun control in the state. 

The legislation in question is the same five bills that caused multiple other southern Illinois county boards to pass resolutions stating they would not allow local authorities to enforce them should they be passed. 

Not all board members agree with the idea of supporting this legislation. Jackson County Board Member representing District 1, Laurie Nehring, said the bills are too broad for her to support them as they are written.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"There are just lots of complexities where the bills are unclear, which opens the door to a lot of very difficult issues that we aren't prepared to handle," she said.

Many Jackson County residents say more gun control laws won't keep them safe from criminals.

"They'll just commit crimes with the new laws as well as they did the old laws, it makes no difference to them," said Gary Darnell.

Some fear that more regulations will hurt local small businesses selling firearms.

"That virtually kills all their revenue for the year if they have to start paying to have a license, on top of a license, on top of a license," said Joel Wise.

Nehring points out that she doesn't believe the county board should have the final say in these laws enforcement.

"This county board does not have authority over gun legislation," she said. "We follow state and federal laws. So to spend time on this was really a distraction from issues that we really impact."

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly