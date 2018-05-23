The Latest: House OKs gun-confiscation from dangerous people

The Illinois House has approved legislation to create a procedure to temporarily confiscate guns from people threatening violence. (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House has approved legislation to create a procedure to temporarily confiscate guns from people threatening violence.

The House voted 80-32 Wednesday. Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison is the sponsor of what she calls a "red-flag bill."

The measure allows family members and local law enforcement to petition a court to suspend a person's gun license for six months. The person must be displaying signs that they're a threat to themselves or others.

Republican Rep. Steve Reick (RYK') of Woodstock says it's a step toward addressing "mass violence."

But Republican Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton says it's the family's responsibility to confiscate guns or to have the person arrested.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a similar plan in different legislation but it requires a prosecuting attorney to seeks a judge's approval.

The plan goes to the Senate.

The bill is HB2354

