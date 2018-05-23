SEMO baseball gets the win over Murray State at the OVC tournament

The number two seed SEMO baseball team played number seven seed Murray State at the OVC tournament in Oxford, AL on Wednesday, May 23.. (Source: Pixabay.com)

The Redhawks jump off to an early lead with RBI singles from Tristen Gagan and Chase Urhahn in the first (2-0 Redhawks).

Murray State would answer back with an RBI single in the fifth by Jaron Robinson to make it 2-1

SEMO's Cole Bornhop singled in the 7th for another RBI making it 3-1.

Gagan would add a two-run home run make it 5-1 Redhawks.

The Racer would not go quietly and put up another RBI in the 9th, but the Redhawks would win 5-2.?

