Carbondale, IL man sentenced to 8 years for aggravated battery

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated battery.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Nathan D. Bowles, 36, was sentenced in connection to a stabbing in August 2017 on East Sycamore St.

The victim had cuts in the check and neck.

Bowles claimed self-defense, and that was rejected by the jury.

The jury found him guilty in April 2017.

Carbondale police and Illinois State Police Metro-East Forensic Science Lab investigated. 

