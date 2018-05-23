MO AG Hawley to announce preliminary rape kit audit results

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.
But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.
Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 23 First Alert Forecast It won't be quite as muggy today.
Temperatures will be warm this evening, but it will not be as muggy.
The Chesterfield County Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows "part of an incident" during a traffic stop on Hollow Wood Court on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.
An international team of investigators say that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based...
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.
Liv Abreu is currently fighting for her life while her boyfriend is facing attempted murder charges.
Snake season is officially underway in North Mississippi.
When Tom Kelly's relatives got word almost 74 years to the date that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.
A truck driver in Detroit killed a man he said was stealing meat off his delivery truck.
