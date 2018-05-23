MO AG Hawley to announce preliminary rape kit audit results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO AG Hawley to announce preliminary rape kit audit results

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will announce preliminary results of a rape kit audit on Thursday, May 24.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will announce preliminary results of an untested rape kit audit on Thursday, May 24.

He will also address the need for funding.

“Testing sexual assault evidence kits is vital to solving crimes and putting violent perpetrators behind bars,” Hawley said. “We also have a duty to sexual assault survivors, and must do all in our power to bring them the peace of mind they so deserve.” 

The announcement will take place at the Attorney General's Office in Jefferson City, Mo.

