Heartland high school sports scores 5/23

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, middle, kneels during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers...

Critics say the NFL's decision to force players to stand during the national anthem if on the field say the policy prioritizes the league's mainstream appeal over athletes.