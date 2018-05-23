KC gets the win over the Cardinals 5-2

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, May 23 by a score of 5-2. (Source: KFVS)

Bud Norris got the loss for the Redbirds, and Blaine Boyer got the win for KC.

St. Louis travels to Pittsburgh, PA to take on the Pirates on Friday night.

