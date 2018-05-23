KC gets the win over the Cardinals 5-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KC gets the win over the Cardinals 5-2

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, May 23 by a score of 5-2. (Source: KFVS) The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, May 23 by a score of 5-2. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, May 23 by a score of 5-2.

Bud Norris got the loss for the Redbirds, and Blaine Boyer got the win for KC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

St. Louis travels to Pittsburgh, PA to take on the Pirates on Friday night.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Critics: NFL decision chooses mainstream appeal over players

    Critics: NFL decision chooses mainstream appeal over players

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-05-24 00:01:58 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:06:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, middle, kneels during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, middle, kneels during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers...
    Critics say the NFL's decision to force players to stand during the national anthem if on the field say the policy prioritizes the league's mainstream appeal over athletes.
    Critics say the NFL's decision to force players to stand during the national anthem if on the field say the policy prioritizes the league's mainstream appeal over athletes.

  • Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head

    Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:13:53 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:04:01 GMT
    (N.J.) Police Department via AP). This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra. Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to chan...(N.J.) Police Department via AP). This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra. Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to chan...
    Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.
    Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.

  • 49ers' Foster won't stand trial on domestic violence charges

    49ers' Foster won't stand trial on domestic violence charges

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-05-23 23:12:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:32:06 GMT
    Reuben Foster's accuser recanted her allegations at a preliminary hearing. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)Reuben Foster's accuser recanted her allegations at a preliminary hearing. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    A Santa Clara County judge has ruled that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not have to stand trial on domestic violence charges after the accuser recanted her allegations at a preliminary hearing.

    A Santa Clara County judge has ruled that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not have to stand trial on domestic violence charges after the accuser recanted her allegations at a preliminary hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly