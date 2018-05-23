Sen. Claire McCaskill to visit Missouri Veteran's Home Memorial Day weekend

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will visit the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cape Girardeau this Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 25, Sen. McCaskill will announce the newest round of results from her Veterans' Customer Satisfaction Program, a confidential secret shopper survey that has given thousands of Missouri veterans an opportunity to give feedback on the quality of customer service they receive at their local VA facility.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

This announcement will take place at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, May 25 at the Missouri Veteran's Home. This event is open to the press and Sen. McCaskill will be available to take questions at that time.

“Making sure those who have sacrificed so much receive the quality care and benefits they’ve earned is a sacred duty—and one I’ll always fight to uphold,” said Sen. McCaskill, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I started this survey years ago to help give our veterans a louder voice—and the feedback we’ve received from thousands of Missouri veterans has helped us hold the VA accountable, track specific areas of concern, and highlight what’s going well and what can be improved.”

McCaskill, the daughter of a World War II veteran, will be making public the results of 2018's survey. This survey will be used as a means of bringing together veterans, the VA, patient advocates, and concerned members of the community to address frustrations that veterans experience with their VA healthcare. This will also give an opportunity for people to offer solutions for these issues.

McCaskill’s veteran secret shopper program, known as the Veterans’ Customer Satisfaction Program, launched in 2011 amid reports of problems with medical care at John Cochran VA Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, and is now in its seventh year.

The survey is now active in five regions: Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Poplar Bluff.

The past year’s round of surveys received nearly 1,200 responses.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.