Duckworth hosts grant workshop in Ullin, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth hosted a federal grant workshop in Ullin, Illinois. It was in partnership with Shawnee Community College and the Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission.

According to Duckworth's office, the workshop showed resources available to local governments, community organizations and individuals for transportation, infrastructure, flood mitigation and first responders. 

“Reaching as many Illinoisans as possible, addressing their concerns and serving as a resource is one of my top priorities as a Senator,” Duckworth said. “Today’s grants workshop brought federal agencies and local partners together with Southern Illinois municipalities, community organizations and individuals to help identify and secure federal resources to support our great state.”

Other lawmakers and organizations attended the workshop as well.

