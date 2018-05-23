Fire destroys vacant apartment building in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys vacant apartment building in Paducah, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Five Paducah, Kentucky fire stations responded to a fire at a vacant apartment building in the 500 block of Adams Street on May 23.
When crews arrived at the building, the second floor was showing flames.
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Five Paducah, Kentucky fire stations responded to a fire at a vacant apartment building in the 500 block of Adams Street on May 23.

According to Pam Spencer with the City of Paducah, the call came in at 11:10 a.m. When crews arrived at the building, the second floor was showing flames.

Crews were still at the scene after 2 p.m. but were finishing up. 

The building will need to be torn down. There were no injuries and other buildings around the apartment were not damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

The Paducah Police Department, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, and Mercy Regional EMS assisted at the scene.  Several off-duty Paducah firefighters also assisted at the scene.  Because of mutual aid agreements, the county fire departments covered fire-related issues while Paducah’s fire crews were on scene.

