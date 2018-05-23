Multiple agencies involved after TN man stole from Fulton, KY Wa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple agencies involved after TN man stole from Fulton, KY Walmart

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FULTON, KY (KFVS) -

Joseph Pearson of Hombolt, Tennessee was wanted in connection to the reported theft at the store in Fulton, Kentucky. A Fulton officer was investigating when Pearson left in a stolen Ford pickup out of Crocket County, Tennessee.

The vehicle continued south on US 45 towards Martin, Tenn. before it crashed in a field off Goose Creek Road.

Pearson and a female passenger ran off and the female was taken into custody after a K-9 search of the area. Pearson was taken into custody before 2 p.m.

The search was being conducted by the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the South Fulton Police Department, the Obion County Sheriff's Department, the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

