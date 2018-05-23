Mulkeytown, IL man found guilty of child sexual assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mulkeytown, IL man found guilty of child sexual assault

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Curtis Edward Carr was found guilty of sexual assault of a child. (Source: Union County State's Attorney Office)
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Mulkeytown man was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, May 23.

Curtis Edward Carr was found guilty after an eight-day jury trial on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X Felonies. 

In July 2013, Carr sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in a vehicle parked at a home in rural Jonesboro.

A hearing has been set for August 3, 2018, at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse.

Carr faces between 12 and 120 years in prison.

After the verdict, State's Attorney Edmonds said, "This child predator was convicted only because the survivor of this horrible crime had the strength and courage to come forward. I hope that today's verdict brings her and her family some peace as they continue the healing process."

