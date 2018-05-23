The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group

A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda should have to comply with a subpoena from lawmakers.(Source: KFVS)

12:45 p.m.

A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda should have to comply with a subpoena from lawmakers.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard arguments Wednesday as a special Missouri House committee continued its investigation into the Republican governor.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the subpoena for information about the group called A New Missouri is outside the scope of the House investigation because it is a separate entity from Greitens.

Attorney Mark Kempton is representing the Missouri House. He says lawmakers want to get to the bottom of whether there have been any campaign contribution violations involving Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri.

A New Missouri is a social welfare nonprofit that doesn't have to disclose donors. It has run ads supporting Greitens and his policy goals.

9:10 a.m.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he will be ready to step up if Gov. Eric Greitens is removed from office because of misconduct allegations.

Parson says he has not talked to Greitens "for a while." The Republican lieutenant governor has not publicly criticized Greitens, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of a charity donor list for his political campaign.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Parson said he is focused on being lieutenant governor but will be ready if his job expands. Parson spoke to business leaders Tuesday in Columbia.

Lawmakers are meeting in special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

Missouri's governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately. The state constitution says the lieutenant governor takes over if the governor leaves office.

