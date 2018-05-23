Judge rejects Illinois corrections' mental health plan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge rejects Illinois corrections' mental health plan

A federal judge has rejected the Illinois Department of Corrections' plan to address flaws in mental health care for 12,000 inmates. (Source: Raycom Media) A federal judge has rejected the Illinois Department of Corrections' plan to address flaws in mental health care for 12,000 inmates. (Source: Raycom Media)

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected the Illinois Department of Corrections' plan to address flaws in mental health care for 12,000 inmates.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Douglas Rees recommended a two-step plan to identify and provide additional care for inmates.

The Pantagraph reports that U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm said Tuesday the state's plan isn't sufficient.

A federal court order has forced the Corrections Department's compliance with a 2016 settlement agreement seeking significant improvements to the state's prison mental health care following a 2007 lawsuit by inmates.

Mihm ruled last month that the state had violated prisoners' constitutional rights and was indifferent to their conditions.

The judge could appoint a receiver to oversee improvements if the state fails to meet the agreement's terms.

Mihm will issue a final ruling Friday.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly