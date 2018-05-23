Mayfield, KY man charged with DUI after crash with 1-year-old ab - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY man charged with DUI after crash with 1-year-old aboard

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Kyle Franklin, 30, faces charges of DUI third offense (Source: Graves County Jail) Kyle Franklin, 30, faces charges of DUI third offense (Source: Graves County Jail)
POTTSVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, a Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing drug and DUI charges following a crash on KY 408 West in the Pottsville community on May 23.

Kyle Franklin, 30, faces charges of DUI third offense, aggravated circumstances, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, promoting contraband, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Franklin was driving when his vehicle left the road, went through a ditch and into a creek around 6:45 a.m.

A deputy noticed Franklin seemed under the influence of a substance. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested for DUI.

The 1-year-old in the car was placed with a person and child services was notified.

Franklin refused to submit a blood test at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

During a search, deputies found a pill bottle containing what is believed to be marijuana and more than $2,500 in cash.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

