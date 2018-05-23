I CAN READ! program receives 18 donated computers from IEA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I CAN READ! program receives 18 donated computers from IEA

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
(IEA donates computers to I CAN READ! program. Source: KFVS) (IEA donates computers to I CAN READ! program. Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois Education Association (IEA) has donated 18 computers to southern Illinois I CAN READ! program.

The computers will be instrumental in assisting the students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the program with writing, research and to access books online.

“These computers will be invaluable for my students,” said IEA member, Carbondale Elementary District 95 teacher, and I CAN READ! program curriculum director Chassity Felton. “Technology is no important when it comes to advancing our students’ education. I’m so grateful the IEA could help provide this wonderful opportunity for our Carbondale Elementary District 95 students.”

The IEA heard about the need for the computers after Felton won an IEA Schools and Community Outreach by Educators Grant (SCORE).

SCORE grants encourage early career members and their local associations to collaborate and create opportunities for school projects and community service projects.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“We are always looking for ways to advance the education of all our students,” said IEA President Kathi Griffin. “We’re so happy we could provide the computers to Carbondale to help students with their reading and writing skills.”

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly