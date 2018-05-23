I CAN READ! program receives 18 donated computers from IEA

The Illinois Education Association (IEA) has donated 18 computers to southern Illinois I CAN READ! program.

The computers will be instrumental in assisting the students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the program with writing, research and to access books online.

“These computers will be invaluable for my students,” said IEA member, Carbondale Elementary District 95 teacher, and I CAN READ! program curriculum director Chassity Felton. “Technology is no important when it comes to advancing our students’ education. I’m so grateful the IEA could help provide this wonderful opportunity for our Carbondale Elementary District 95 students.”

The IEA heard about the need for the computers after Felton won an IEA Schools and Community Outreach by Educators Grant (SCORE).

SCORE grants encourage early career members and their local associations to collaborate and create opportunities for school projects and community service projects.

“We are always looking for ways to advance the education of all our students,” said IEA President Kathi Griffin. “We’re so happy we could provide the computers to Carbondale to help students with their reading and writing skills.”

