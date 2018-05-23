State's Attorney: Officer assaulted by man in Williamson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State's Attorney: Officer assaulted by man in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An officer was assaulted according to State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti in Williamson County, Illinois

Zanotti said on May 7, 2018, Zachary O. Rennison, 26 of Murphysboro, pled guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2017 Rennison was arrested on December 8 by a Marion Police officer following a welfare check.

This was after police learned of an active warrant on Rennison out of Jackson County.

Zanotti said during the arrest, Rennison resisted and struck the officer in the face with his elbow, causing injuries. Rennison has a criminal history which includes a prior meth possession conviction out of Jackson County the attorney said.

Rennison has been held in the Williamson County Jail since his arrest in December.

