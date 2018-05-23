Missouri lieutenant governor 'ready' if needed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri lieutenant governor 'ready' if needed

Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Parson is ready to step up (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor) Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Parson is ready to step up (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he will be ready to step up if Gov. Eric Greitens is removed from office because of misconduct allegations.

Parson says he has not talked to Greitens "for a while." The Republican lieutenant governor has not publicly criticized Greitens, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of a charity donor list for his political campaign.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Parson said he is focused on being lieutenant governor but will be ready if his job expands. Parson spoke to business leaders Tuesday in Columbia.

Lawmakers are meeting in special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

Missouri's governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately. The state constitution says the lieutenant governor takes over if the governor leaves office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly