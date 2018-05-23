Student in custody after threat closes 2 Illinois schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Student in custody after threat closes 2 Illinois schools

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A school official says police have taken a student into custody after a threat prompted the closing of two southwestern Illinois high schools.

Belleville Township high school district Superintendent Jeff Dosier says Belleville East and Belleville West were closed Wednesday because of what police deemed as a credible threat. He says a male student at Belleville West reportedly threatened a female student from Belleville East.

Several police officers were at the Belleville East campus Wednesday morning, where Dosier says they were checking for any weapons. About 4,800 students attend the two high schools about 15 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

Wednesday was supposed the final day of exams for both schools, but Dosier says those are being rescheduled for Thursday.

