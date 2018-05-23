Military members to receive free medical services in Alexander C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Military members to receive free medical services in Alexander Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Medical, dental, optometry services offered to military for free (Source: Pixabay.com) Medical, dental, optometry services offered to military for free (Source: Pixabay.com)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Members of the military Cairo and Alexander County all the way to Harrisburg, Illinois will have access to medical, dental and optometry services for free for a short time in June.

The services are being offered by Shawnee Mass Transit District and Rides Mass Transit from June 18 through June 27 according to a spokesperson with Shawnee Mass Transit District.

It begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. One June 24 and 27 services stop at 1 p.m.

Anyone who needs transportation to Harrisburg from Alexander County can catch a ride. Just call 866-611-5627.

