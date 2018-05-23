This week in country music: 1988 Kathy Mattea

How about some country music on this Thursday morning?

Today we turn back the clock to this week in 1988.

Thirty years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Earl Thomas Conley at number five with What She Is (Is a Woman in Love). It was Conley's 15th number one single.

Hank Williams Jr. had just been named the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year and was well on his way to winning the award a second straight year with the song in the number four spot. Young Country featured Williams singing with some of the industry's rising stars like Keith Whitley, Marty Stewart, Steve Earl and Highway 101.

Ronnie Milsap and former NFL star Mike Reid teamed up for the song at number three. Old Folks pays homage to a pair of senior citizens. One is an 80 year old man who still holds a job and works daily. The other is about a grandmother who still bakes and works in the kitchen despite severe arthritis.

At number two was Steve Wariner with Baby I'm Yours. That was as high as the song got and broke a string of three straight number one singles by Wariner.

And in the top spot was Kathy Mattea with Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses. The song is about a truck driver named Charlie who is retiring after 30 years to spend "the rest of his life with the one that he loves." It was the second of Mattea's four number one singles, a pretty good career for someone who started out as a tour guide at The Country Music Hall of Fame.

