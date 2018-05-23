First Alert: Warm evening, not as muggy

Temperatures will be warm this evening, but it will not be as muggy. Low by morning will be in the lower 60s in most areas with a few upper 50s possible.

Thursday will be sunny and warm again. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

We are still watching for a chance of storms over the weekend.

There has been a slight change to the forecast that many of you will like.

