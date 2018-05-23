What you need to know May 23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 23

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Expect milder temps today (Courtesy: Heartland News)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 23

First Alert Forecast

It won't be quite as muggy today. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we'll see a mainly dry forecast but a slight chance for a couple storms in our southwestern counties. 

The holiday weekend is still looking unsettled, decent rain and thunderstorm chances each day. Outside of the storms it will be warm and humid.

Next week’s work week looks similar to this weekend, with daily scattered thunderstorm chances. 

Making headlines

  1. Check the Kentucky primary election results here.
  2. While most students are ready for summer, some Poplar Bluff kids are getting ready for their futures.
  3. Levees and dams protect where we live from flooding but is there a negative impact on the environment?
  4. Fresh coats of spray paint have appeared on a building in downtown Sikeston, but it's not what you think.
  5. A jury has found Brian Pheasant guilty of murdering his wife on Halloween night in 2016.

Trending web stories

A cat can be seen on video clinging to the top of a van as it drove down the interstate in Nebraska.

In Texas airport staff got a surprise when they learned a 40-pound monkey was wondering around.

