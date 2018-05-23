Safety on the water during the Memorial Day Holiday weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Safety on the water during the Memorial Day Holiday weekend

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

National Boat Safety Week runs from 19 to 25 May in 2018 and coincides with the Memorial Day Holiday. 

During the long weekend, people may want to spend some time on the water and enjoy the unofficial start of Summer. 

In the Heartland, one of the locations may be Lake Girardeau. For other places to boat in Southeast Missouri, click this link.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Before you go out on the water, it is important to keep safety in mind. Perhaps doing so can save you and your family a lot of heartache in the long run. 

One of the biggest tips is not to consume alcohol and operate a water vessel. 

According to Capt. Shawn Mitchell with Jackson Fire Rescue, it is illegal. 

"We understand that you are going out to have a good time but it's still against the law to drink and operate a vessel," said Mitchell. 

Missouri Highway Patrol also says alcohol consumption and boating do not mix. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    First Alert: Calm start to a dry, warm day

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:05:53 GMT
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
    Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

  • Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Enjoy Memorial Day while practicing cooking safety

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:02:00 GMT
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)
    Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)Safe food handling will make Memorial Day even better (Source: wikimedia.org)

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

  • What you need to know May 24

    What you need to know May 24

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:27:29 GMT
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We’ll have another mainly dry, warm day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly