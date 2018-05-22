Heartland High School scores for May 22

Here are the scores for:

Missouri High School Baseball State Sectionals:

Class 1

Cooter 0

Oran 3

___________________

Class 2

Valle Catholic 3

Van-Far 1

___________________

Class 4

Notre Dame 2

Potosi 5

___________________

Class 5

Jackson 1

Lindbergh 0

_____________________

Illinois Girls H.S. Softball

Class 1A sectional semifinal

Gorville 11

Pope County 0

Harin County

Elverado

________________________

Class 2A sectional semifinal

Fairfield 2

Pinckneyville 9

_________________________

Class 3A regional quarterfinal

Centrailia 3

Carbondale 0

Marion

East Richland

__________________________



Missouri H.S. Girls Soccer

__________________________

Jackson 7

Hazelwood Central 0

__________________________

(Wednesday)

Class 3 Sectional

Cape Central

Hillsboro

___________________________

Class 2 Quarterfinal

Notre Dame

Rosati-Kain

___________________________

Class 1 Quarterfinal

St. Vincent

Maplewood-Richmond Heights

