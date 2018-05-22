Heartland High School scores for May 22

Here are the scores for:
Missouri High School Baseball State Sectionals:
Class 1
Cooter 0
Oran 3
___________________
Class 2
Valle Catholic 3
Van-Far 1
___________________
Class 4
Notre Dame 2
Potosi 5
___________________
Class 5
Jackson 1
Lindbergh 0
_____________________
Illinois Girls H.S. Softball
Class 1A sectional semifinal
Gorville 11
Pope County 0
Harin County
Elverado
________________________
Class 2A sectional semifinal
Fairfield 2
Pinckneyville 9
_________________________
Class 3A regional quarterfinal
Centrailia 3
Carbondale 0
Marion
East Richland
__________________________
Missouri H.S. Girls Soccer
__________________________
Jackson 7
Hazelwood Central 0
__________________________
(Wednesday)
Class 3 Sectional
Cape Central
Hillsboro
___________________________
Class 2 Quarterfinal
Notre Dame
Rosati-Kain
___________________________
Class 1 Quarterfinal
St. Vincent
Maplewood-Richmond Heights
