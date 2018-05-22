Royals strike back in I-70 series, winning 5-1

The St. Louis Cardinals played the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 22.

Luke Weaver took the mound for the Cardinals, and Jason Hamel was the starting pitcher for the Royals.

The Cardinals score early with a rare steal of home by Jose Martinez in the first (1-0 Cardinals).

Royals' Alex Gordon would tie things up 1-1 with a solo homer in the second.

KC's Alcides Escobar doubles in a run in the fourth to make it 2-1 Royals.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez homered in the 6th to extend the lead 3-1.

In the top of the ninth, former Cardinal Jon Jay netted to RBIs off a single to get a final score of 5-1.

