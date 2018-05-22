Murray State wins big 15-5 against Eastern Illinois in OVC Tournament Opener

Seventh seed Murray State played eighth seed Eastern Ilinois in the opening round of Ohio Valley Tournament on Tuesday, May 22. (Source: Murray State University)

Seventh seed Murray State played eighth seed Eastern Ilinois in the opening round of Ohio Valley Tournament on Tuesday, May 22.

The Racers started off with a blast, a two-run home run off the bat of Grant Wood in the first for a 2-0 lead.

The Panther answered back in the second with a sac fly from Jimmy Huber to make it 2-1.

Murray State exploded in the bottom of the second adding on four runs and five more runs in the sixth.

The panther would show some signs of life in the ninth, but Racers would go on to win 15-5.

The tournament is being held in Oxford, Alabama.

