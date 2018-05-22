Missouri governor pulled over while speeding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri governor pulled over while speeding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was pulled over Friday while speeding.

Spokesman Parker Briden in a Tuesday statement said police stopped the governor in Truesdale, near Greitens' home in the resort community of Innsbrook.

Briden says Greitens was driving 41 miles per hour on a road that went from a 55-miles-per-hour speed limit down to 30 miles per hour. Briden says it was a "friendly interaction" and the officer didn't ticket the governor.

Briden says the governor was on an errand to pick up medicine at a drugstore near his house.

  This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

