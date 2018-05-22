Man sent to sent to St. Louis hospital after crash on IL 13/127 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sent to sent to St. Louis hospital after crash on IL 13/127

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

VERGENNES, IL (KFVS) -

One man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and another person treated and released after multiple vehicles crashed in Vergennes on Tuesday, May 22.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on IL Highway 13/127 and Elkville Road. 

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was southbound turning east on Elkville Rd.

The driver pulled into the path of a northbound BMW SUV. The Sonic then hit two other southbound vehicles.

The driver of the Chevy Sonic, Jarrod Barton, 26, of West Frankfort was taken from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The driver of the BMW, Saqib Khan, 53, of Carbondale was treated and released. There were no other injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Service, Vergennes Fire Department, Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Protection District and Air Evac Life team all responded.

