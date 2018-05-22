Kentucky Primary election final results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky Primary election final results

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Several key races took place in Kentucky to determine the General Election in November.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Several key races took place in Kentucky to determine the General Election in November.

Check the Kentucky primary election results here.

Just in Ballard County, voters decided on Democratic candidates for Sheriff, County Attorney and County Clerk.

And on the federal level, voters decided who challenges James Comer for the U.S. Representative seat in November.

