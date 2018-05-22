6 SIU baseball players earn All-MVC honors

According to SIU, six players earned All-Conference honors, the Missouri Valley Conference announced on Tuesday, May 22. (Source: KFVS)

According to SIU, six players earned All-Conference honors, the Missouri Valley Conference announced on Tuesday, May 22.

Michael Baird was a first-team selection; Logan Blackfan was a second-team honoree; and Brad Harrison, Connor Kopach, Ryan Netemeyer, and Nikola Vasic earned honorable-mention All-MVC.

The honors were voted on by the league's eight head baseball coaches.

SIU opens the 2018 MVC Tournament at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning against Indiana State.

