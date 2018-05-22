Carbondale, IL man convicted of attempted robbery of delivery dr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL man convicted of attempted robbery of delivery driver

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Robert Kahli Williams, age 26, of Carbondale, Illinois was convicted by a jury (Source: Jackson County State’s Attorney) Robert Kahli Williams, age 26, of Carbondale, Illinois was convicted by a jury (Source: Jackson County State’s Attorney)

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been convicted of attempted aggravated robbery after a two-day trial, according to the Jackson County State's Attorney.

Robert Kahli Williams, 26, was one of three suspects in the September 30, 2016, attempted robbery. The delivery driver was shot with a pellet from a pellet gun in the back shoulder before the three rode away on bicycles. They were stopped a short time later.

Another person who pleaded guilty in the attempted robbery, Detrashawn Kizer was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24 at 12:30 a.m. 

The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department.

