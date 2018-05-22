KSP: Male body recovered from Mississippi River in Hickman Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP: Male body recovered from Mississippi River in Hickman Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
According to Kentucky State Police, riverboat workers found a body on May 22 near a boat ramp in the Mississippi River near Columbus in Hickman County.
COLUMBUS, KY (KFVS) -

According to Kentucky State Police, riverboat workers found a body on May 22 near a boat ramp in the Mississippi River near Columbus in Hickman County. 

The Kentucky State Police responded to the scene at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The male body was recovered from the river this afternoon. 

An autopsy has been scheduled for May 23 in Madisonville. 

The Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by the Hickman County Sheriff's’s Office, Hickman County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department and the Hickman County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective David Dick.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.  

    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

