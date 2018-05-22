KSP: Male body recovered from Mississippi River in Hickman Co., KY

According to Kentucky State Police, riverboat workers found a body on May 22 near a boat ramp in the Mississippi River near Columbus in Hickman County. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Kentucky State Police, riverboat workers found a body on May 22 near a boat ramp in the Mississippi River near Columbus in Hickman County.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the scene at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The male body was recovered from the river this afternoon.

An autopsy has been scheduled for May 23 in Madisonville.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by the Hickman County Sheriff's’s Office, Hickman County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department and the Hickman County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective David Dick. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

