5/22/18 - Duck Regatta

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

The Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta is going on this Thursday at Cape Splash from 5:30-7:30. This duck race, in the Lazy River consists of four different heats:

The School Scholar Race allows area schools to compete while giving back to the community.

The Big Chief Business Battle gives businesses a chance to show off their company.

Individual adult and kid rubber duck races round out the fun event.

For the minimal donation of $5, you not only get to race a duck, you also get to enjoy the entire Cape Splash park as it will be open as a sneak peek for the season. The Duck Regatta is a family fun way to raise money for Special Olympics as well as Cape West Rotary.

The Special Olympics have been one of our nation's most impactful organizations. The games provide sports training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports for children and adults with disabilities. If you know a participant, or someone who is related to one, they'll be the first to tell you what it means to their lives.

Rotary clubs across the Heartland hold events like this to serve and raise money so they can give back. Cape West Rotary volunteers with Read to Succeed, raises funds for university scholarships, provides support for Levi's Adventure Trail, and travels to Haiti to build schools. The list is long and supporting events like the Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta are fun and they do a lot of good.

So, I invite you to the Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta this Thursday at Cape Splash. It’s your chance to put service above self while having fun with your family, and that makes this A Better Heartland.

This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail A Better Heartland

A Better Heartland/KFVS

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to A Better Heartland main page