Ste. Genevieve teenager gives back, rides bike nearly 900 miles

Wade Hahn decided he would give back and raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.

He will be raising funds for Community Counseling to help those that suffer with depression and suicidal tendencies. He is raising that awareness by riding his bicycle from St. Louis, Mo. to Panama City, Fla.

"I figured I would bring in the foundation, Community Counseling, and help other people with it," Hahn said.

Hahn graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School where he had a couple of friends that have dealt with matters involving suicidal thoughts.

"It hit me deep," Hahn recalled. "I saw them struggle with it every day. I had a class with one girl that always had these issues and not showing up. I talked with her about it and it just hit me deep and this is what I wanted to do."

While Hahn is making the trip, he hopes that it will get people's attention to help others that need help.

"Always offer a hand," Hahn suggested. "Even if you think someone is doing alright, just offer the hand. like 'hey, you doing alright?' Just get it out there and make sure they know. And if you know they are struggling, especially offer a hand and say, 'hey, I can get you help.' It doesn't have to be a public thing."

He stopped in Cape Girardeau at Cape Bicycle on Tuesday to maintain his bike but plans on continuing the day and stop at Gale, Ill.

"We are getting a rim strip lined out for the tires," Hahn explained.

Hahn said he hopes to finish his trip to Panama City where his brother is stationed.

Hahn closed his old life where he was a 2018 state wrestling champion at Ste. Genevieve High School, had many friends and graduated just several days ago.

Now he is taking to the pavement to help others as he starts a new path in life, all while remembering those who have helped him along the way.

Hahn even wanted to personally thank those that helped him achieve this goal of raising awareness for suicide prevention.

"Thanks to Mrs. Henderson, Carrie Staffen and Mrs. Drury," Hahn said. "All of them. They've helped me out a lot with getting this foundation pushed forward. And also, obviously my parents!"

His goal is $1,000 to raise and already has surpassed that amount.

He said he did take his graduation money and other funds gathered from working jobs to cover all expenses for this long trip.

If you see Hahn while out driving, he will be the one in a yellow Cape Bicycle shirt that reads, "I'll keep riding so you keep fighting."

