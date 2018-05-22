House speaker seeks investigation into claims of retaliation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

House speaker seeks investigation into claims of retaliation

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has asked for an outside review (Source: IL General Assembly) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has asked for an outside review (Source: IL General Assembly)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has asked for an outside review of whether he or his staff retaliated against a lawmaker for speaking out on sexual harassment.

The Chicago Democrat released a letter Tuesday to Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter. It seeks a probe into claims by Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy that the interference of Madigan allies forced her resignation from a part-time job with the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

WMAQ-TV reported Monday that Cassidy contends she's a target because she called for an independent investigation in February of allegations that staff members in Madigan's political operation had not been properly disciplined for sexual harassment.

The Senate Women's Caucus issued a statement Tuesday backing Cassidy and demanding an outside investigation. So did Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

