Part of KY 139 in Caldwell Co. open after water over the road

Part of KY 139 in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked due to a washout. This is between Princeton and Farmersville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

Part of KY 139 in Caldwell County, Kentucky is open after water over the road. This is between Princeton and Farmersville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Emergency management reported the rush of water came from a downpour of rain.

