Kennett's 'Friends of Music' invites players to rehearsal for annual concert

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

The 2018 Kennett Municipal Band will begin rehearsals on Wednesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. in the Kennett Middle School Band Room.

The Middle School is located on College St., just north of the Courthouse Square. The Band Room is at the back of the school property. Rehearsals will lead to the annual concert-in-the-park, expected to be on July 2 or 3.

Dr. Michael Cate will direct the Band. Mr. Cates is a former director of bands for Kennett Public Schools and is currently a counselor at Kennett High School.

All area band instrument players are invited. 

For more information, contact Friends of Music at (573) 717 - 6308 or email.

