Small plane crashes at Missouri golf course, pilot injured

Small plane crashes at Missouri golf course, pilot injured

The pilot was the only person aboard the airplane.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a single-engine plane crashed at a golf course in southwest Missouri, seriously injuring the pilot.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar. The plane hit trees at the golf course as it went down.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says the plane crashed about three-quarters of a mile south of the Bolivar airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the airplane.

