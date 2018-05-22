Paducah, KY man charged in connection to thefts from vehicles - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man charged in connection to thefts from vehicles

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
A Paducah, Kentucky man is being charged with several thefts from vehicles.  (Source: McCracken County Sheriffs Office)
REIDLAND, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man is being charged with several thefts from vehicles. 

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jeon Zhyrei Quarles, and two other juveniles were charged with TBUT from auto, $500.

Quarles turned himself in at the sheriff's office on May 22 as a result of the media and social media coverage.  Quarles was interviewed by sheriff's detectives and arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Additional arrests and charges may be pending.

Reports of items being stolen from cars were reported to the sheriff's office on May 15 from the Reidland,Ky. area. Investigators identified the vehicle through surveillance video by residents. Detectives learned Quarles sold some of the items to area pawn shops.

The sheriff's office was asking for help in finding the Quarles before he turned himself in to authorities. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a few storms in our southwestern counties again, but much of the area will see another dry and warm afternoon.  

    But as you enjoy outside cooking with family and friends, don't forget about safety. Here are a few suggestions to consider for that holiday cookout.

    Good morning it is Thursday, May 24. First Alert Forecast We'll have another mainly dry, warm day.

