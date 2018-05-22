Paducah, KY man charged in connection to thefts from vehicles

A Paducah, Kentucky man is being charged with several thefts from vehicles. (Source: McCracken County Sheriffs Office)

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jeon Zhyrei Quarles, and two other juveniles were charged with TBUT from auto, $500.

Quarles turned himself in at the sheriff's office on May 22 as a result of the media and social media coverage. Quarles was interviewed by sheriff's detectives and arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Additional arrests and charges may be pending.

Reports of items being stolen from cars were reported to the sheriff's office on May 15 from the Reidland,Ky. area. Investigators identified the vehicle through surveillance video by residents. Detectives learned Quarles sold some of the items to area pawn shops.

The sheriff's office was asking for help in finding the Quarles before he turned himself in to authorities.

